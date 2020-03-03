Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3711875-global-drag-reducing-agent-for-oil-gas-market

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 1317.4 million US$ in 2024, from 839.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

https://w3.heraldkeepers.com/newsroom/wiseguyreports/drag-reducing-agent-for-oil-gas-market-by-manufacturers-types-regions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2024/

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Transportation

Oil Transportation

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drag Reducing Agent for Oil & Gas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Continued…..

Any Question @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3711875-global-drag-reducing-agent-for-oil-gas-market

The energy & power sector is expected to expand due to constant consumer demands. Changing regulations owing to governmental changes, temperamental climatic conditions, and growing pollution levels remain challenges that need to be addressed on an immediate basis.

Power generation companies are training personnel to cater to growing demands of consumers. Training programs have been known to educate on the latest technology and gain expertise on the field. Moreover, latest software can assist in pinpointing abnormalities and anomalies which can pose a bigger threat. The companies in charge of generating power are optimizing assets to increase their operational efficiency adhering to latest standards. Moreover, light bills have been sent to customer emails in order to cut down reliance on paper and promote sustainability.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)