Enterprise Mobility Management Suites Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Mobile devices are becoming the most preferred medium to access the internet, personalized information and enterprise data. The surge of devices and apps written for mobile devices is becoming difficult for enterprise IT to maintain and manage. The devices are also prone to security and access related issues. Enterprise mobility management is a solution to securing and enabling employees use of smartphones and tablets offering them with tools they require to perform work related tasks on mobile devices. Business are unique and their requirement for mobile enablement is also exclusive, hence depending on the specific nature of requirements, the enterprise needs to tailor its EMM solution. Enterprise mobility management is a combination of mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile information management and bring your own device (BYOD). In order to enjoy uninterrupted operation mobile devices with installed enterprise mobility management suites are considered to be prime element for the enterprises. Enterprise mobility management solutions are emerged as most viable solutions for the enterprises aiding businesses to cope with the demands of competitive business environment. Enterprise mobility management suites when installed in the mobile devices allows employees to access the work from outside the office which enables better efficiency and profitability if the organizations.

Global Enterprise Mobility Management Suites Market: Drivers and Challenges

Technological advancements and increased adoption of efficient solutions to improve profitability among the enterprises is enabling the organizations to opt for enterprise mobility management suites having a positive impact on the growth of global enterprise mobility management market. New mobile-driven business processes and improved communication and collaboration of various enterprises are encouraging the growth of global enterprise mobility management suites market.

However, data security is a major challenge that act as a restrain to the growth of global enterprise mobility management suites market.

Global Enterprise Mobility Management Suites Market: Segmentation

Global enterprise mobility management suites market can be segmented into deployment type, size of enterprise, end-user industry.

On the basis of deployment type, global enterprise mobility management suites market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of size of enterprise, global enterprise mobility management suites market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end-user industry, global enterprise mobility management suites market can be segmented into healthcare, retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, media and entertainment, hospitality, IT and telecom and others.

Global Enterprise Mobility Management Suites Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global enterprise mobility management suites market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe enterprise mobility management suites market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market in the global enterprise mobility management suites market owing to the fast adoption of technology. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have the maximum opportunity for the enterprise mobility management solutions in the forecast period owing to the digitization and high adoption of mobile devices and related services in the countries such as in India. The enterprise mobility management suites markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness positive growth in the global enterprise mobility management market during the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Mobility Management Suites Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global enterprise mobility management suites market include VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, JAMF Software, LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., SOTI Inc., Aerohive Networks Inc., Centrify Corporation, MobileIron, Inc. and Good Technology

