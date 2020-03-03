“Epilepsy Treatment Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Seizures are the sudden changes in the electrical activity of brain which occurs because of certain chemical changes in the nerve cells. These are also called convulsions during which a person the person has uncontrollable shaking. There occurs a communication problem between brain cells to exchange the information in case of a seizure attack. These are not considered as disease itself, rather these might be symptoms of various disorders. Causes of seizures may be a brain infection, injury, tumor, epilepsy, stroke or some other. Most of the seizures stop by themselves but these are indication of some other serious life threatening disease, thus need to have taken care with proper medication management. Tests used in the diagnosing of disease may be the blood tests, CT/MRI scan, EEG or lumbar puncture. Most of the seizure are controlled using anticonvulsant drugs. However, the treatment type depends on various factors comprising the severity and frequency of the seizures as well as on the person’s age, overall health, and medical history.

Several side effects are also associated with the treatment medications such as depression, fatigue, speech problems, memory problems etc. Improvement in the diagnosis technology helps in identifying the root cause of seizure attack and treating accordingly.

Seizure Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders these days is a demand side driver for the market growth. With this, improvement in the healthcare facilities as well as ongoing research in the particular field supports the market growth. Various side effects in taking the drugs for neurological problems, life risking surgical operations limits the market to grow. Less number of neurologists’ availability in most of the regions also curbs the market growth. In addition to this, alternatives to the conventional therapies such as naturopathy and acupuncture are also limiting the conventional seizure treatment market growth.

Seizure Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Anticonvulsant Therapy

Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

There are several potential future treatment options available for the treatment of seizures such as pacemaker like devices to be implanted in brain, stereotactic radiosurgery and various others. Currently, market for the treatment products is limited but has a lot of potential to explore and expand in the future with the increasing research activities and expertise in this area. Currently, industry-academia collaborations for research activities are also going on to find out the best possible treatment.

A geographic condition regarding the Seizure Treatment Market, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Large number of established research organizations, healthcare facilities and clinical researches going on in North America, makes it the dominant market player. This is followed by Europe because of supporting government efforts in healthcare expansion as well as potential opportunities of discoveries in this sector. Asia Pacific market has slow pace in the R&D sector but a good number of healthcare facilities being settling up in the region also grows the overall market for treatment.

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of therapeutics for Seizure treatment includes Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. among others.

