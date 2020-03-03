Facial Injectables Market 2019, Growth, Shares, Production Volume and Demand Analysis

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Facial Injectables Market – North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

North America Facial Injectables Market: Overview

This report on the North America facial injectables market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the North America facial injectables market.

North America Facial Injectables Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the North America facial injectables market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Ipsen Group and Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited.

The North America facial injectables market has been segmented as follows:

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Porcine/ Bovine-Based

Human Based

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF)

Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Calcium Hydroxyapatite

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Treatment

Facial Pain

Wrinkle Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others

North America Facial Injectables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Physician Clinics

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Country

North America

U.S.

Canada

