Financial Wellness Program Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Financial Wellness Program is a program designed to educate employees about personal financial risks (which may include loss of income due to premature death or illness, unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses, etc.) and provide tools to manage those risks. Being stressed about finances is a huge mental drain, this might entail switching jobs, offering financial wellness programs may go a long way towards attract and retain employees; Financial stress can hurt your employees’ engagement in a number of different ways, offering financial wellness programs can improve employees’ engagement; Financial stress – really any kind of stress – puts a significant strain on the body and leads to all sorts of health problems, offering financial wellness programs can lower healthcare premiums; and offering financial wellness programs also can early retirement plan.

Scope of the Report:

Financial Wellness Program is solutions that can help companies provide their employees with financial management education, including planning, budgeting, and alleviating financial stress. And the Financial Wellness Program can be classified to For Employers and For Employees types, and the For Employers type is leading the growing market at present.

Financial Wellness Program is used to designed for large enterprises such as Fortune 100 companies at one-by-one financial services, but these years, with the developing of digital tech, more and more employers and employees put attention on financial wellness program, to improve the enhance job attraction, keep the talents and relieve the financial stress. So there are many types of players entered into this industry, such as large financial services and banks player Morgan Stanley, insurance companies such as Prudential, FinTech companies such as PayActiv and SmartDollar, nonprofit agencies like Prosperity Now and credit unions like Bridge Credit Union. At the same time, these players noticed more on the employees’ type product and some of them focus on the small and middle enterprises, while used in the mobile is another trend of this industry.

The global Financial Wellness Program market is valued at 1407.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2174.9 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Wellness Program.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Financial Wellness Program market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Financial Wellness Program market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Mercer

Fidelity

Prudential

Morgan Stanley

Bridge Credit Union

Health Advocate

My Secure Advantage (MSA)

Edukate

BrightDime

Wellable

Your Money Line

Financial Fitness Group

Enrich

KeyBank

Prosperity Now

SmartDollar

PayActiv

Interface

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

For Employers

For Employees

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The financial services industry is considered as one of the most vital industries that need to be well-managed, to devise structural economic growth of countries and the world economy as a whole. While the financial services industry was facing disastrous problems back in 2006, the tables are slowly turning. The financial services industry seems to be changing for the better. However, this change can seem to give the average human a whiplash, taking the pace and direction of such change into consideration. With recent high tide shifts in technology, financial regulation, and geopolitical events, the financial services industry has witnessed a tremendous wave of change.

With a surging emergence of digitization, companies of various sizes are undertaking financial management platforms, to aid better operational efficiency, lower errors, and cost-effectiveness. While most successful technology firms would have been highly irrelevant to the financial services sector about a decade in the past, the present scenario showcases role reversal of the same. Higher innovation in these technological platforms, supported by the mounting penetration of new-age innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analysis, and cloud computing, the technological sector is supporting seamless management of finances of organizations of all shapes and sizes.

