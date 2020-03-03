“Flat Screen Market Competition: Forecast 2017-2025, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The old glass display monitors are replaced by updated display version that is flat panel display which deliver better picture quality. Flat panel display is the advanced version of monitor, television, and other electronic display application. The flat panel displays are lighter, thinner and portable. We can divide the flat panel display into two category: emissive displays and non-emissive display, LED is an example of emissive display and LCD is important example of non-emissive display. These flat panel displays mostly use LED (light emitting diode) or LCD (Liquid- crystal displays) technology, unlike the traditional displays which used cathode ray tubes (CRT). Furthermore, these displays are used in laptop computers, TV monitors pocket video game, portable electronic and digital camera. The display market is transforming into an advance digital world and high technology based solutions which gives us higher pixel resolution support, lower power consumption and improves the contrast setting. The flat panel display market has many more potential advantages which makes the new display version more popular all around the world.

The flat panel display market is reshaping the whole electronic market in terms of technology. The major factor which is driving the flat panel display market is the high adoption of advance technology such as OLED over LCD. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays as compare to LCD are thinner and light in weight and offer high resolution. There are various other factors which are driving the market, such as increase in the demand of smartphone, high quality resolutions of television and laptop. The demand of flat screen in automotive sector is growing rapidly which is further driving the market of flat panel display. Other than automobile and electronic sector, flat panel display have huge opportunity into education, advertising and medical sector as novel display technology applications are being adopted, subsequently driving the flat panel display market over the past few years. Gradually, the acceptance of flexible displays and interest toward large-size screen products is growing which is becoming trend now a days. However, flat panel display market is witnessing high price volatility which is affecting the growth of the market. The flat panel displays has a very unique techniques organic LED lighting which makes the display screen more flexible. As a result of this Companies are experimenting with panoramic displays that are curved rather than flat.

The flat panel display market can be segmented by technology, display size, end users, and geography. Based on technology, the market for flat panel displays has been segmented into PMLCD (Passive Matrix Liquid Crystal Display), AMLCD (Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display) and others. The adoptions of AMLCD technology is very high in flat panel display market as it gives better display resolutions and advance viewing angles to the flat panel display. By display size, the market has been segmented into following size ranges, < 10 inches, 10 – 20 inches, 20 – 30 inches, 30 – 40 inches, 40 – 50 inches, 50 – 60 inches, and > 60 inches. Based on end users, the market is segmented into consumer electronic, healthcare, automotive, education and others i.e. military, and defense.

Geographically, flat panel display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high growth of flat display market, the region is led by China as large number market players for consumer electronics. Japan also shows a potential growth in flat panel display market as the adoptions ratio of consumer electronics is high.

The main players of flat panel display market includes Display Co, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, nnolux Corporation, Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Tokyo Electron.

