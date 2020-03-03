Flooring Market Research Report By Geographical Analysis And Forecast Analysis 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Flooring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Flooring Market- Overview

Flooring is the usual term for a permanent covering of a floor, or it can be defined as the work of installing such a floor covering. Floor covering is generally described as any finish material applied over a floor that provides a walking surface with aesthetics. Flooring and floor covering are used interchangeably. However, floor covering is mostly used for loose-laid materials.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for flooring at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million square meters) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global flooring market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for flooring during the forecast period and includes current flooring market indicators. The report also highlights opportunities in the flooring market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global flooring market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the flooring market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, material, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flooring market. Key players operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. The other players include The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Interface, Inc., Congoleum Carporation, Avant Flooring, James Hallstead Plc, Mannington Mills, Inc., J&J Flooring Group LLC and Gerflor.

Flooring Market, by Product (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

Flooring Market, by Application (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Flooring Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Carpets & Rugs

Wood

Laminate

Vinyl Sheet & Tile

Ceramic Tile

Stone

Others

Flooring Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

