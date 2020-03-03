FRP Composite Materials Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “FRP Composite Materials Market Consumption Forecast by Regions and Sales Channels Analysis, 2019-2025”.



Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass (in fibreglass), carbon (in carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer), aramid, or basalt.

Demand for FRP compound substances is increasing rapidly due to its properties such as lightweight; FRP is 70% lighter compared to various metals and provides high strength like that of metals.

Europe and United States are expected to remain key markets in the global FRP composite materials market over the forecast period.

China and India are projected to grow at a high pace, with Latin America and Middle East & Africa also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kemrock Industries And Exports

Aeron Composite

Composites

Chemposites

Fibregrate

Carlson

American Fiberglass Rebar

American Grating

Engineered Composites

B&B FRP Manufacturing

FRP Composites

Ten Cate NV

Zoltek

Hyosung

FRP Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Aramid

Glass

Carbon

Basalt

By Resins

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

FRP Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronic

Defense

Others



FRP Composite Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

FRP Composite Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global FRP Composite Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key FRP Composite Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

