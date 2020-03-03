Gas Separation Membrane Market : Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Introduction

Gas separation membranes are installed to separate and filter constituents from the rest of the combination. These membranes are primarily employed in industrial applications. Gas separation membranes are majorly used in controlling air pollution, treatment of industrial gas, chemical industry, pharmaceutical procedure, and the food processing industry. Increase in industrialization and implementation of strict environmental regulations by governments of prominent developed and developing countries are the key factors driving the demand for gas separation membranes. However, rise in usage of plastics in preparation of gas separation membrane is expected to hamper the demand, as these membrane cannot be used for high temperature applications.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

The global gas separation membrane market can be segmented based on material, application, and region. In terms of material, the gas separation membrane market can be classified into polyimide & polyaramid, polysulfone, and cellulose acetate. Based on application, the gas separation membrane market can be divided into carbon dioxide removal, vapor/vapor separation, hydrogen recovery, nitrogen generation, and oxygen enrichment. Based on material, polyamide & polyaramid is expected to remain the dominant segment during forecast period. Polyamide & polyaramide possess excellent chemical and thermal resistant properties compared to other materials. This is driving the demand for polyamide & polyaramide based gas separation membrane during the forecast period. In terms of application, the carbon dioxide removal segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent environmental restriction norms related to the release of carbon dioxide is the prominent factor driving the demand for gas separation membranes. The vapor/vapor separation segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global gas separation membrane market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global gas separation membrane market during the forecast period. Growth in end-use industries such as food processing, pharmaceutical, is the key factor anticipated to propel the demand for gas separation membranes during the forecast period. China and India are projected to contribute significantly to the gas separation membrane market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Major end-user industries are located in these regions. After Asia Pacific, North America is expected to be major region of the global gas separation membrane market. Presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, expansion in the food processing industry, and implementation of stringent environmental regulations are the prominent factors driving the demand for gas separation membranes. After North America, the market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for these membranes in the food processing industry in Western Europe. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Key Players

The global gas separation membrane market is consolidated. The leading players account for major share of the market. Key players operating in the global gas separation membrane market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ube Industries, Generon IGS Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separation LLC, Honeywell UOP LLC, DIC Corporation, and Membrane Technology and Research Inc.