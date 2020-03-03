Global 5G Technology Market to reach USD 1,271 Billion by 2025 | Latest Report

Global 5G Technology Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 49.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of global 5G technology market are shift towards new broadband technology, growing demand for high data speed & stable growth in the mobile data traffic and increasing demand for broadband services over other mobile networks. Moreover, increasing demand for machine-to- machine communication in organizations is the other major factor that drives the market. The major restraining factor of global 5G technology market huge cost incurred in the implementations of base stations and O&M complexities. 5G, is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates, exceeding wire line network speeds. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity. The major benefits of 5G technology are higher bandwidth can be used with the help of carrier aggregation feature, improved 5G network architecture hand- off is smooth and hence it does not have any effect on data transfer when mobile user changes cells and antenna size is smaller at higher frequencies. This leads to use of massive MIMO concept to achieve higher data rates.

The regional analysis of Global 5G Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America accounted the dominant share in the global 5G Technology Market. The region is characterized to the increasing number of subscribers and also the Federal Communications Commission has already started its project of the allocation of 5G frequencies. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large consumer base and ongoing initiatives and developments on 5G technology.

The leading market player are:

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

NEC

Mediatek

Cisco

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

ZTE

T-Mobile Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon communications Inc.

Nokia Networks

Telefonica S.A.

Orange S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Usability:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Massive Internet of Things

Mission Critical Services

By Technology:

Radio Access Technologies (RAT)

Wi-Fi

High-Speed Package Access (HSPA)

Global System for Mobile (GSM)

Worldwide Interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX)

By Application:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Home Automation

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure

Public Safety & Surveillance

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global 5G Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

