Global Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market: Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide
The advanced patient monitoring market includes products in the following segments: blood management and function monitors, cardiac event and function monitors, neurological event monitors, respiratory function monitors, and other advanced monitors. In its 9th edition, Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems specifically focuses on technologically advanced (including wireless and remote) patient monitors, monitors with patient data processing applications, and monitors which are capable of data transfer to an EMR system – including equipment and peripherals that coordinate the flow of data to hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems.
The global advanced patient monitoring market has continued its expansion in both the institutional and home segments of the health market, with the United States and many European countries at the forefront of implementation.
In 2018, the global Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Aerotel Medical Systems
Alere
AMD Global Telemedicine
Authentidate Holding
Baxter International
B. Braun
BioTelemetry
Biotronik
Boston Scientific
Compumedics
ConMed
C.R. Bard
Dexcom
Drger Medical
Fukuda Denshi
GE Healthcare
Getinge
GlobalMed
Hoana Medical
Honeywell
Infinium Medical
Insulet
InTouch Health
Johnson & Johnson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Management and Function Monitors
Cardiac Event and Function Monitors
Neurological Event and Function Monitors
Respiratory Function Monitors
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Home Health
Nursing Homes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan
