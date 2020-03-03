Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: by Product Type (Non-immersive Systems, Semi-Immersive Projection System, Fully-Immersive Head Mounted Systems), by Application (Education & Training, Video Games, Media, Tourism, Social Media), and Region – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Virtual reality and augmented reality is currently taking the consumer driven world forward. Its mainly concentrates on various commercial sectors, for example, medicinal services and life sciences, gaming, and education. By joining the equipment and programming of parts, the virtual reality copies the surrounding and displays it on a 3D scale. The augmented reality on the other hand, mixes the virtual and the real world by making use of software kit platforms. It uses simple equipment including tablets and smartphones that makes the augmented reality more accessible. The boom in the gaming industry is one of the major factors behind the growth of the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market. The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is growing at 73.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) and is expected to cross the value of USD 767.67 billion by 2025.

Market segmentation

Based on its product, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented into semi-immersive projection system, non-immersive systems, and fully-immersive head mounted systems. On the basis of its application, the market is divided into video games, education & training, media, social media and tourism.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19322

Major players

Major players in the augmented reality and virtual reality market include names like DAQRI LLC (U.S.), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Terminal Eleven (SkyView), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), and Sony Corporation (Japan), Zapper Limited (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Blippar.com (UK), EON Reality Inc. (U.S.), Augmented Pixels Inc. (U.S.), HP Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumption & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Secondary Research

4.3 Primary Research

4.4 Forecast Model

5 Market Landscape

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of new entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

5.1.4 Threat of substitute

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drivers

6.2.1 Growing Demand for HMD in Gaming and Entertainment

6.2.2 Implementation of VR as part of Marketing Strategy

6.2.3 Growing Demand of AR/VR in Retail and E-Commerce

6.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Advancement in Fully Immersive Technology

6.3.2 Integrating 5G with AR/VR

6.4 Market Trends

6.4.1 360-Degree VR Video

6.4.2 Increased Availability and Reduced Cost of VR Products

7 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Non-Immersive Systems

7.1.2 Semi-Immersive Projection System

7.1.3 Fully-Immersive Head Mounted Systems

8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Education & Training

8.1.2 Video Games

8.1.3 Media

8.1.4 Tourism

8.1.5 Social Media

9 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 US

9.3 Europe

9.4 China

9.5 Japan

9.6 South East Asia

9.7 Central & South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Google LLC

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19322

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]