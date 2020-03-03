Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.

In 2017, the global biodegradable mulch films market is led by Europe. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag and Plastiroll are major manufacturers of this industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the production of BASF was 3978 tons, and the company held a share of 23.56%.

The high demand of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to its low cost, renewability, abundance, biodegradability, and availability from agricultural crops. Additionally, the environmental issues concerning the use of conventional synthetic polymers have shifted the focus of growers toward the adoption of biodegradable materials made from the renewable resources. This has driven the growth of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch film market.

Currently, biodegradable mulch films show very good advantages. However, higher prices limit the use of this product. The price of bioplastics is about 2 times higher than that of polyethylene. Most farmers and farms are more willing to use inexpensive polyethylene products. Therefore, biodegradable mulch films have low penetration in the mulch films industry. In Europe, biodegradable mulch films are a good trend and already occupy more than 10% of the market share. In China, India and other developing countries, the market share of biodegradable mulch film is less than 1%. At the same time, these countries do not have explicit policies to support this industry.

Polyethylene plastic mulch is widely used for crop production in worldwide, because it controls weeds, conserves soil moisture, increases soil temperature, improves crop yield and quality, has a relatively low cost, and is readily available. However, the sustainability of producing crops through the use of polyethylene mulch has been called into question because polyethylene mulch is made of non-renewable, petroleum-based feedstock, is generally only used for one growing season, and cannot be recycled in most regions. The high volume of waste generated by polyethylene mulches both in the field and in landfills raises many concerns. Biodegradable mulch film is a very good alternative.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for biodegradable mulch films. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. New European policies support the development of the industry. Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for biodegradable mulch films. China is among the leading countries for biodegradable mulch films. India is also a country with great potential.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biodegradable Mulch Film market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD xx million by 2024, from USD xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biodegradable Mulch Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biodegradable Mulch Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biodegradable Mulch Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biodegradable Mulch Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biodegradable Mulch Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biodegradable Mulch Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biodegradable Mulch Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biodegradable Mulch Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

