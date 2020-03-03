Global Blockchain Technology Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023

Blockchain Technology Market Research Report: By Service Provider (Application and Solution Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure & Protocol Provider), By Organization Size ( Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise ), By Application ( Payment & Transaction, Smart Contract, Digital Identity, Documentation, Exchanges and Others), By End-Users ( Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Government , Travel & Hospitality , Real Estate & Construction, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast 2023

Market analysis

With the presentation of better advances, the blockchain innovation is developing as the ultimate answer in the technological world. It is a set of associated algorithms that are meant for storing, accessing, and distributing data. The developing accentuation on decentralization of information records has prompted the multiplication of the blockchain innovation. The technology encourages unchanging nature of database activities, making the interactions straightforward. Blockchain-based applications are picking up a snappy mileage, covering a few areas including healthcare, BFSI, and retail. There is gigantic market opportunity for the blockchain innovation. For blockchain technology, adaptability and security are the two essential concerns. However, few current applications limits the blockchain reconciliation, which hampers the growth of the blockchain technology market. The blockchain technology market is growing at a CAGR of 66.41% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Market segmentation

The blockchain technology market on the basis of its service provider is segmented into Application and Solution Provider, Infrastructure & Protocol Provider, Middleware Provider. Based on its organization size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on its application, the market is classified as Payment & Transaction, Digital Identity, Smart Contract, Exchanges, Documentation, Others. On the basis of its end-user, the market is segmented as Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Real Estate & Construction, Government, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the blockchain technology market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19323

Major players

Hewlett Packard, Enterprise Company, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., among others are the major players in the blockchain technology market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Secondary Research

4.3 Primary Research

4.4 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Need for Simplifying Business Processes

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Improved Contractual Performance

5.2.3 Increased Automation with Data Integrity and Security

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Payments, Smart Contracting, and Digital Identities

5.3.2 Developments of New Business Models

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Concerns regarding Integration with the Existing Applications

5.4.2 Uncertain Regulatory Standards

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Blockchain Software Platform Providers

5.5.2 Security & Infrastructure Service Providers

5.5.3 Deployment and Middleware Service Providers

5.5.4 End-Users

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrant

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Platform Supplier

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of End-User

5.6.4 Threat of Substitute

5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.7 Market Trends

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 Key Developments:

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Key Developments

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 Key Developments

5.7.4 Rest of the World

5.7.4.1 Key Developments

6 Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Service Provider

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Application and Solution Provider

6.1.2 Middleware Provider

6.1.3 Infrastructure & Protocol Provider

7 Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Large Enterprise

7.1.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

8 Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Payment & Transaction

8.1.2 Smart Contract

8.1.3 Digital Identity

8.1.4 Documentation

8.1.5 Exchanges

8.1.6 Others

9 Global Blockchain Technology Market, By End-Users

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.1.2 BFSI

9.1.3 IT & Telecommunication

9.1.4 Retail

9.1.5 Government

9.1.6 Travel & Hospitality

9.1.7 Real Estate & Construction

9.1.8 Others

10 Blockchain Technology Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19323

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]