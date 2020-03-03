Global C5ISR Market 2019-2025: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global C5ISR Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

C5ISR means Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.

North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security.

In 2018, the global C5ISR market size was 125200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 162800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB Group

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Finmeccanica Spa

BAE Systems

SELEX ES

Almaz-Antey

Reutech Radar Systems

Aselsan

Ausair Power

Huntington Ingalls Industries

L-3 Communications

United Aircraft Corp.

Honeywell International

SAFRRAN, Textron

Mitsubishi Heavy industries

General Electric

Elbit Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics

ThyssenKrupp

CACI International

Tactical Missiles Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land

Airborne

Naval

Market segment by Application, split into

Command

Control

Communication

Computers

Combat

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

