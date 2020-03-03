Global Cement Boards Market Growth and Analysis 2019-2024
Cement boards are made of mixtures of cement, water and either reinforcing fibres or particles. The resulting mix is formed into sheets or continuous mats, stacked (and/or pressed), dried and trimmed to size.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs: (ii) capital requirements: (iii) intellectual property rights: (iv) regulatory requirement: and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cement Boards market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15,400 million by 2024, from US$ 10700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cement Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Cement Boards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
- Fiber Cement Board
- Cement Bonded Particle Board
- Wood Based Cement Board
- Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
- Commercial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- James Hardie
- Etex Group
- Cembrit
- Mahaphant
- Elementia
- Everest Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Hume Cemboard Industries
- Taisyou
- Soben board
- SCG Building Materials
- Kmew
- PENNY PANEL
- Nichiha
- Lato JSC
- FRAMECAD
- LTM LLC
- TEPE Betopan
- HEKIM YAPI
- Atermit
- GAF
- China Conch Venture holdings
- HeaderBoard Building Materials
- Sanle Group
- Guangdong Soben Green
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Cement Boards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Cement Boards market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cement Boards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cement Boards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Cement Boards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
