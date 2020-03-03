Global Cloud Gaming Market Research Report – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Gaming market will register a 46.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 450 million by 2024, from US$ 45 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Gaming business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Gaming market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Gaming value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Gaming market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Gaming market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Gaming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

