Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

This report studies the di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) market. Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a phthalate ester primarily used as a general purpose plasticizer. Plasticizers increase the softness and flexibility of polymeric materials. Over 95% of the DINP produced is used to improve the flexibility, pliability and elasticity of a variety of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products.

Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) is a major substitute for Di (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DOP) in most flexible PVC applications. Price difference between those two products is little. DINP is mainly used as plasticizer for PVC industry. In 2017, PVC plasticizer consumed about 1382 MT DINP.

Global major production regions are China, North America and Europe. Europe is the largest production region, as also the largest consumption region. In 2017, Europe produced 515 K MT and consumed 542 K MT.

In China, there were many suppliers. While limited by raw material resource, most company had stopped production. As manufacturing unit of DOP and DINP can be sharing, most DOP manufacturers can also produce DINP when customer need.

According to this study, over the next five years the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2570 million by 2024, from US$ 2070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19451

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

DINP (≥ 5%)

DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Plasticizer for PVC

Plasticizer for other Polymers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19451

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Evonik

ExxonMobil

Polynt

Mitsubishi Chemical

UPC Group

Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP)

Aekyung Petrochemical

Xiongye Chem

Kunshan Hefeng

PNK

AO Chemicals Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]