Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market study and Regional Forecasts till 2025

Global Diabetic Neuropathy market industry is poised to raise USD 5.8 billion by 2025. The diabetic neuropathy market is significantly driven by rising prevalence of diabetes. Since people suffering from diabetes are more prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the diabetic neuropathy market across the globe. According to the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Furthermore, it is estimated that 50% of people suffering from diabetes develop diabetic neuropathy during their lifetime. As per the Rochester Diabetic study, around 66% of patient with type 1 diabetes and approx. 59 % of patients with type 2 diabetes had diabetic neuropathy which shows rising prevalence of diabetic neuropathy among people having diabetics. As a result, demand for therapeutics for treatment of neuropathy diabetic would increase thereby supplementing the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

According to the Population Reference Bureau in year 2016, the number of American aged 65 or more is approx. 46 million which is projected to become more than double and will reach approx. 98 million by the year 2060, share in the total population of the people aged 65 and older age group will rise approx. from 15% to 24 %. Similarly, the Office for National Statistics (United Kingdom) estimates, in 2016 the population of United Kingdom is 65.6 million and is projected to reach 74 million by 2039. In 2016, 18% of UK population were aged 65 and over and 2.4% of population were aged 85 and over. As geriatric population is more prone to the aforementioned complex diseases hence, they require continuous critical care diagnosis and treatment, and thus are expected to contribute towards the market growth.

Global diabetic neuropathy market study by Disorder type (autonomic Neuropathy, peripheral Neuropathy, proximal neuropathy and focal Neuropathy) Treatment (drugs, physiotherapy, radiotherapy and others) Distribution Channel (clinics, hospitals and pharmacy) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key players include:

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Cephalon, Inc.

ACTAVIS

GlaxoSmithKline

MEDA Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

NeuroMetrix, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Lupin Limited

Key findings of the study:

North American region accounted for the significant market share, more than 20 % of the total market in 2017.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation owing to the increasing aging population along with high prevalence of diabetes.

Segment by Disorder Type:

Autonomic Neuropathy

Peripheral Neuropathy

Proximal Neuropathy

Focal Neuropathy

Segment by Treatment:

Drugs

Physiotherapy

Radiotherapy

Others

Segment by Distribution Channel:

Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

