Global Drugs for Sinusitis Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Drugs for Sinusitis market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Drugs for Sinusitis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Drugs for Sinusitis market status and forecast, categorizes the global Drugs for Sinusitis market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Sinusitis, also known as a sinus infection or rhinosinusitis, is inflammation of the sinuses resulting in symptoms. Common signs and symptoms include thick nasal mucus, a plugged nose, and pain in the face. Other signs and symptoms may include fever, headaches, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. The cough is often worse at night. Serious complications are rare. It is defined as acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) if it lasts less than 4 weeks, and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) if it lasts for more than 12 weeks. Drugs for Sinusitis are common in the market, and the drugs can also be used in other disease. These drugs can not cure sinusitis, can only relieve symptoms.

The classification of Drugs for Sinusitis includes Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Decongestants and other. And the revenue proportion of Corticosteroids in 2015 is nearly 31%.

Drugs for Sinusitis are widely used in Neurology, Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary, and other field. The most proportion of Drugs for Sinusitis is Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, and the revenue in 2015 is 2387.4 M USD.

North America region is the largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, with a revenue market share nearly 35% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, enjoying revenue market share nearly 27% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The global Drugs for Sinusitis market is valued at 1950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Pfizer

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Amgen

Bionorica SE

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Huasun

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Decongestants

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Acute Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Drugs for Sinusitis sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Drugs for Sinusitis manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drugs for Sinusitis are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Drugs for Sinusitis Manufacturers

Drugs for Sinusitis Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Drugs for Sinusitis Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

