Electric Brake Booster is a brake system that’s assisted by an electric motor, and as a new approach replaces the conventional vacuum booster with a motor that works on the master cylinder plunger to add force when a driver presses the brake pedal. The booster makes hybrid and electric vehicles even more efficient, while enhancing safety through shorter braking distances.

The electric brake booster expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 381 million USD in 2017 to reach 1952 million USD by 2025 in global market. The electric brake booster market is very concerted market: there are only three manufactures produce this product.

The manufactures are Bosch, Continental and Hitachi. Bosch is the largest manufacturer: its revenue of global revenue market exceeds 85% in 2017. The next is Continental and Hitachi? with a 8% revenue market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Brake Booster market will register a 23.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1360 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Brake Booster business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Brake Booster market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Brake Booster value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Two-Box

One-Box

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

EV

HEV/PHEV

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Brake Booster consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Brake Booster market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Brake Booster manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Brake Booster with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Brake Booster submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

