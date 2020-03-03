Global Electronic Article Surveillance System Market, by Type (Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection System), By Application (Clothing & Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others) – Forecast 2022

Market analysis

With the growing cases of shoplifting in various supermarkets, the retail industries has suffered a substantial amount of loss in terms of its revenue as well as products. Thus, the retail industry is now moving towards the purchase and installation of the anti-theft systems. The electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is one of the major techniques in controlling the anti-theft techniques for curbing the menace of shoplifting cases in supermarkets, shopping malls and retail stores. The growth in the EAS system adoption and the growing security concerns is augmenting the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market. The global electronic article surveillance system Market is projected to reach the approx. value of USD 2.02 billion by the year 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Market segmentation

The Global Electronic article surveillance system Market is classified on the basis of its type and end-user industry. On the basis of its type, the Electronic article surveillance system market is segmented into soft tag, hard tag, detacher or deactivator and the detection system. Based on its end-users, the market has been classified into cosmetics/pharmacy, clothing and fashion accessories, large grocery & supermarkets among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Electronic article surveillance system Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players in the Electronic article surveillance system Market are Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, (China), Gunnebo Gateway (Sweden), Checkpoint Systems(U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (Ireland), Nedap (The Netherlands), Sentry Technology (U.S.), Ketec (U.S.), Universal Surveillance System (U.S), All-Tag Corporation (U.S), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System

1.2 Classification of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2012-2016

1.2.3 Hard Tag

1.2.4 Soft Tag

1.2.5 Deactivator or Detacher

1.2.6 Detection System

1.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Clothing &Fashion Accessories

1.3.3 Cosmetics/Pharmacy

1.3.4 Supermarkets & Large Grocery

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Industrial

1.4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size (Value) by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales

1.5.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2016)

2.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2016)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Volume) by Application

3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Value)

3.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

3.1.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

3.1.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players (2016)

3.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Revenue, By Type (2012-2016)

3.4 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, By Application

4 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Value)

4.1 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

4.1.1 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

4.1.2 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

4.2 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players (2016)

4.3 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Revenue, By Type (2012-2016)

4.4 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, By Application

5 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Value)

5.1 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

5.1.1 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

5.1.2 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

5.2 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players (2016)

5.3 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

6.1.1 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

6.1.2 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

6.2 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, By Type

6.4 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Value)

7.1 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

7.1.1 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

7.1.2 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

7.2 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players

7.3 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Revenue, By Type

7.4 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Revenue, By Application

8 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System (Value)

8.1 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Value (2012-2016)

8.1.1 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

8.1.2 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2016)

8.2 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share by Players

8.3 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, By Type

8.4 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, By Application

9 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

9.1 CheckPoint Systems

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.1.3 Checkpoint Systems Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Tyco International Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.2.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.2.3 Tyco International Ltd. Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, Revenue

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Nedap

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.3.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.3.3 Nedap NV Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.4.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.4.3 Hangzhou century Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Gunnebo Gateway

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.5.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.5.3 Gunnebo Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Sentry Technology

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.6.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.6.3 Sentry Technology Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Ketec

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.7.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.7.3 Ketecm,inc. Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 All Tag

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.8.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.8.3 All-Tag Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Universal Surveillance Systems

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

9.9.2 Product, Services and Solutions

9.9.3 Universal Surveillance System Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

10 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11 Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.2 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

13 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Dynamics

13.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Drivers

13.1.1 Growing Adoption of Electronic Article Surveillance Systems (EAS) By Retail Industry

13.1.1.1 Increasing Security Concerns at Shopping Store

13.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Challenge and Risk

13.2.1 Competition from Opponents

13.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Constraints and Threat

13.3.1 Threat from Substitute

13.4 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.4.1 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.5 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022) (USD Million)

14.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Korea Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 Taiwan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

14.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Sales Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

14.4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Research Objective

