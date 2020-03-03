Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market size will reach US$ 470 million by 2024 | Report Ocean Published

A fructooligosaccharide (also written fructo-oligosaccharide) is a carbohydrate, which is made out of a short chain of fructose molecules. Fructooligosaccharides is added to many processed foods, mainly as a prebiotic or fiber supplement but also as a sweetener. It is also classed as an oligosaccharide: oligo meaning few and saccharide, sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are also sometimes called oligofructose. Often the term is abbreviated to the letters FOS.

On the consumer side, fructo-oligosaccharides are mainly distributed in Europe, China, Japan, and North America. Among them, Japan is the world’s largest consumer market. In 2017, Japan sales accounted for 24.72% of the global market share. The leading manufacturers are Quantum Hi-Tech, Bowling Bio, and Meiji Japan. The main European producers are Beneo, Sensus and Japan’s Meiji joint venture BMI in Europe.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is mainly divided into liquid fructooligosaccharides and solid fructo-oligosaccharides. Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is a colorless or light yellow, transparent viscous liquid, with a fructose-free fragrance, soft and refreshing sweet taste. Solid Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is white or slightly yellow amorphous powder (grain is white or light yellow amorphous particles). Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is the main form of fructo-oligosaccharides, accounting for about 73.75% of the total sales.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 470 million by 2024, from US$ 380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19464

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Liquid FOS

Solid FOS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Industry

Baby Nutrition Products

Health Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19464

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Meiji

QHT

Beneo-Orafti

Baolingbao Biology

BMI

Sensus

Ingredion

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]