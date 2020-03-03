Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Market – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024

Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.

Two types of HAV vaccines are currently available internationally:

Formaldehyde-inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml). Live attenuated vaccines (based on H2 or LA-1 HAV strains): These vaccines are manufactured and used mainly in China and sporadically in the private sector in India.

The classification of Hepatitis A Vaccine includes Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, and the sales proportion of Inactivated Vaccine in 2017 is about 70.8%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

According to this study, over the next five years the Hepatitis A Vaccine market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 770 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hepatitis A Vaccine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hepatitis A Vaccine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hepatitis A Vaccine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government Institution

Private Sector

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

Kaketsuken

IMBCA

ChangSheng

Convac

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hepatitis A Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hepatitis A Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hepatitis A Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hepatitis A Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hepatitis A Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

