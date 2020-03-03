Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Market – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024
Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.
Two types of HAV vaccines are currently available internationally:
- Formaldehyde-inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).
- Live attenuated vaccines (based on H2 or LA-1 HAV strains): These vaccines are manufactured and used mainly in China and sporadically in the private sector in India.
The classification of Hepatitis A Vaccine includes Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, and the sales proportion of Inactivated Vaccine in 2017 is about 70.8%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hepatitis A Vaccine market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 770 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hepatitis A Vaccine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hepatitis A Vaccine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hepatitis A Vaccine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
- Inactivated Vaccine
- Live Attenuated Vaccine
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
- Government Institution
- Private Sector
- Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- GSK
- Merck
- Sanofi
- Sinovac
- Zhejiang Pukang
- Changchun Institute of Biological
- Kaketsuken
- IMBCA
- ChangSheng
- Convac
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Hepatitis A Vaccine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Hepatitis A Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Hepatitis A Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Hepatitis A Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Hepatitis A Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
