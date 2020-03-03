Global Household Dehumidifiers Market – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024

Household Dehumidifiers is a machine used to remove excess moisture from the air, improving the comfort and health. Dehumidifier removes heat from air, which will also lose its ability to retain moisture, and the colder surface of dehumidifier will pull and collect water from the air.

In an average home in which the temperature is 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the relative humidity should ideally be between 30 and 50 percent. But in many places, it cannot access, when a dehumidifier may be helpful. Today, dehumidifiers are very popular in USA, especially in coastal regions.

This report mainly covers the dehumidifiers used in home, not include the commercial dehumidifiers and industrial dehumidifiers.

The global average price of Household Dehumidifier is in the decreasing trend, from 257.3 USD/Unit in 2013 to 243.8 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Household Dehumidifier includes Portable Dehumidifier and Whole-home Dehumidifier. The proportion of Portable Dehumidifier in 2017 is about 95.83%, and the proportion is relative stable from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.5% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share nearly 25%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Household Dehumidifiers market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 1430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Household Dehumidifiers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Household Dehumidifiers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Household Dehumidifiers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Portable Dehumidifier

Whole-home Dehumidifier

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Hotel Use

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Haier

Midea

Deye

Danby

Frigidaire

Eurgeen

Panasonic

Sharp

LG

Gree

Mitsubishi Electric

De’Longhi

Philips

Songjing

Kenmore

Friedrich

SoleusAir

Sunpentown

SEN Electric

Aprilaire

Honeywell

EBAC Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Household Dehumidifiers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Household Dehumidifiers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Household Dehumidifiers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Household Dehumidifiers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Household Dehumidifiers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

