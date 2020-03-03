Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Report 2019 – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024

This report studies the Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Growth 2019-2024.

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like YXLON International, Nikon Metrology, Nordson, GE Measurement & Control, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.99% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems industry because of their market share and technology status of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems.

The consumption volume of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems is still promising.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 790 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General Industry

Automotive Industry

Packaging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

YXLON International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

GE Measurement & Control

Anritsu Industrial Solutions

North Star Imaging

Ishida

Mettler-Toledo International

VJ Technologies

Bosello High Technology

Sesotec GmbH

Aolong Group

Loma

DanDong Huari

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dylog

Meyer

Minebea Intec

Mesnac

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

