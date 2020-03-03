Global Inventory Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) and Forecast 2019-2024.

This report studies the Global Inventory Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024.

Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.

North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Inventory Management Software market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3310 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Inventory Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Inventory Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Inventory Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

For Large Businesses

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

com

TradeGecko

Zoho Inventory

InFlow Inventory Software

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Orderhive

SAP

KCSI

Oracle

Clear Spider

TrackVia

JDA Software

Epicor

NetSuite

Fishbowl

Sage

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inventory Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Inventory Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inventory Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inventory Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Inventory Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

