Global Light Switches and Electrical Sockets Market will reach US$ 17700 million by 2024 | An exclusive report published on reportocean.com

This report studies the Light Switches and Electrical Sockets market. In electrical wiring, a light switch is a switch, most commonly used to operate electric lights, permanently connected equipment, or electrical outlets. Electrical sockets are devices that allow electrically operated equipment to be connected to the primary power supply in a building.

The price of Light Switches and Electrical Sockets is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of Light Switches and Electrical Sockets product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Switches and Electrical Sockets market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17700 million by 2024, from US$ 13300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Light Switches and Electrical Sockets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Light Switches and Electrical Sockets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Light Switches and Electrical Sockets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Light Switches

Electrical Sockets

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

legrand

Schneider

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic

Honeywell

Leviton

Simon

Lutron

T&J

Feidiao Electrical

Vimar SpA

Hubbell

SOBEN

BULL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Light Switches and Electrical Sockets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Light Switches and Electrical Sockets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Light Switches and Electrical Sockets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Light Switches and Electrical Sockets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Light Switches and Electrical Sockets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

