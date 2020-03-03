Global Mobile Health industry is poised to raise USD 249.3 billion by 2025 | Latest Study

Global Mobile Health market industry is poised to raise USD 249.3 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis along with the growing focus on personalized medicines would accelerate the adoption of mobile health devices and services across the globe. For Instance: owing to the increasing demand for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis NIH promotes the development of micro-system and sensor for point-of-care testing. Also, these instruments combine multiple analytical functions into portable devices that can be used to diagnose and detect diseases. Also, the government is also working to accelerate integration and access to point-of-care diagnostics for HIV programs. As per the United Organization, the organization introduced a project that aims to expand access to point-of-care techniques for early infant diagnosis of HIV in various countries such as Uganda, Cameroon, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya, and others. Through this project, UNICEF and CHAI aim to optimize laboratory networks to create healthy prospects for point-of-care diagnostics products thereby, supplementing the growth of the market.

Global Mobile Health Market Size study, by Device (Blood glucose meters, Pulse oximetry, BP monitors, apnea and sleep monitors, Neurological monitoring devices, Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters and others), Services (Monitoring services, Diagnosis services, Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions, Prevention and Treatment) Application (Cardiovascular diseases, Respiratory diseases, Diabetes, Neurological diseases and others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

The market players include-

Medtronic Inc

Cardionet Inc

Ihealth Lab Inc

Philips Healthcare

BioTelemetry Inc.

LifeWatch AG

OMRON Corporation

Apple Inc

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Key findings of the study:

The North American region accounted for the significant market share, more than XX% of the total market in 2016.

The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation, the region is likely to grow by XX% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Segments for the study:

By Device:

Blood glucose meters

Pulse oximetry

Apnea and sleep monitors

BP monitors

Neurological monitoring devices

Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters

Others

By Services

Monitoring services

Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions

Diagnosis services

Treatment

Prevention

By Application:

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes,

Neurological diseases

Respiratory diseases

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

ROW (Rest of World)

