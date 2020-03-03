Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: Taking Technology to the next level

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research on the global mobile virtual network operator market analyzes and forecasts the data at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, where 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The global mobile virtual network operator market report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market investment across subscribers covered in the scope. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the mobile virtual network operator market and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover,the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The mobile virtual network operator market report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in market growth from 2018 to 2026. The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, type adoption analysis, and trends of the market. A market opportunity analysis for every segment has also been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the mobile virtual network operator market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the global MVNO market on the basis of operational model into reseller MVNO, service operator MVNO, and full MVNO. Full MVNOs have the access to content and service applications essential to provide VAS. Furthermore, due to the intense competition in the MVNO market, full MVNO operational model is gaining more popularity, so as to offer differentiated services to customers and reap benefits with higher margins as compared to a reseller MVNO or service operator MVNO. In terms of MVNO types, discount, telecom, and migrant accounted for major share of revenue in 2017. However, M2M segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate with the rise in Internet of Things (IoT). With the increase in number of travelers and migrants, the consumer market is inclined toward discounts and low international call rates offered by MVNOs to ethnic groups in mature markets such as Europe and North America. Within the prepaid and postpaid services, prepaid customers account for the major market in MVNO services. Postpaid services are expected to witness gradual growth in the coming years with the high demand for data services and growth of the M2M segment.Thus, the report provides in-depth cross segment analysis of the MVNO market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the MVNO market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive MVNO market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the MVNO market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global mobile virtual network operator market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, company overview, and key competitors under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis ofbargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in theglobal mobile virtual network operator market. The study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global mobile virtual network operator market, explaining the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global mobile virtual network operatormarket,across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile virtual network operator market. Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile AG, Verizon Communications Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Telefonica S.A., Tracfone Wireless, Inc., Truphone Limited, and Virgin Mobile.The global mobile virtual network operator market has been segmented as below:

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model

Branded Reseller

Service Provider

Full MVNO

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type

Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Subscribers

Business

Consumer

