Global Multi Cloud Storage Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2025

Multi cloud as a strategy has received worldwide considerable attention of enterprises for massive storage benefits and unique agility benefits. The strategy encompasses using multiple cloud platforms to meet specific workload requirements, not necessarily interdependent. These particular requirements may just not pertain to project requirements but may well include the benefits of economics and locations. Various limitations of a single cloud deployment are what have driven the popularity of multi cloud strategy over the years, which is a key underpinning of the multi cloud storage market. These limitations are notable in policy-compliant IT frameworks which has fueled the trend of shadow IT in enterprises across the world. Apart from these benefits, increased security provisions enabled by multi cloud storage system is one of the compelling propositions for its deployment in various end-use industries. The storage offers enterprises the flexibility to shift workloads between clouds with universal access to data stored in on-premises and public infrastructures.

Relentless focus on improving the performance of multi-cloud storage strategies is unlocking promising prospects of the market. However, there are a few caveats to the deployment of the system. The most prominent one is integration challenges due to lack of compatibility across the cloud servers. In addition, multi cloud storage systems are vulnerable to unique security challenges, which has dampened the uptake of multi cloud storage solutions. The growing number of multi-cloud data management services in various developed regions is also likely to catalyze the rapid evolution of the market.

Multi Cloud Storage Market: Introduction

Multi cloud storage is adopted by most of the enterprises in order to use numerous cloud environment to satisfy the business requirement. An enterprise application might have multiple clouds such as private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud including managed service providers. Multi cloud storage can be used by web providers, enterprises, and other businesses in order to minimize the risk of data loss and also it helps to improve the quality of service. Multi cloud storage offers several functions for storing and retrieving data and they are widely used as a shared storage solution for distributed applications.

The multi cloud storage helps organizations to adopt changing IT environment to minimize cost and to reduce the need to hardware and appliances.

Multi Cloud Storage Market: Drivers and Challenges

The heavy adoption of emerging cloud based platform-as-a- service (Paas) by several enterprises is one of the major factor driving the multi cloud storage market. Multi cloud storage provides easy access to end users working on the different platform. The implementation of multiple cloud services is increasing as it helps to reduce dependency on a single vendor. The multi cloud application management storage platform helps the organization to improve its overall performance by means of different infrastructure services to fulfill the computing needs of its users.

Integration issues of multi cloud storage is one of the major restraint faced by the multi cloud storage market.

Multi Cloud Storage Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprise size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

BFSI

Retail

Energy and Utility

Health care and Life science

Government

Others

Multi Cloud Storage Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is holding the largest market share of multi cloud storage market followed by European and APAC region. In this regions, Multi cloud storage market is growing gradually owing to the adoption of various several cloud storage platforms services by small and large scale enterprises.

Multi Cloud Storage Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the multi cloud storage market are: IBM Corp., SAP SE, Microsoft Corp., Gosun technology, Google, VMware and EMC

