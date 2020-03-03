Global Optical Transport Network Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2022

Optical Transport Network Market: By Technology (WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer)), By Services (Network Design, Network Support, Other), Component (Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform), End User (IT/ Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Government) – Global Forecast till 2022

Market analysis

The global optical transport network market is currently witnessing a rapid growth on account of its internet protocol growth along with the increasing implementation of the optical transport network around different industrial sectors. The fiber optic system depends on transmission of light beam transmitted through the fiber optic link for information conveyance at a faster rate. The assembling are produced, adhering to certain factors, for example, the amount of data or information to be transmitted, existing cable assemblies being used, and types of connectors utilized. The cable assemblies that are generally used include breakout assemblies, fiber jumpers, connectorized assemblies, distribution assemblies, among others. The global Optical Transport Network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% approx during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global optical transport network market is segmented on the basis of its technology, component, services, end-user and regional demand. On the basis of its technology, the market has been classified as DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer), WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), and Others (SONET/SDH). On the basis of its component, the global optical transport network market is classified into optical packet platform,optical switch, and others. Based on its service segment, the global market consists of network design, network support, and others. Based on its end-users, the market is segmented into healthcare, IT/ Telecom, government, retail, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global optical transport network market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global optical transport network market include companies like Cienna Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corp, Cisco System Inc, among others.

