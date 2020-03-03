Global Public Cloud Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023

Global Public Cloud Market, By Cloud Computing (Cloud Billing,Cloud Communication Platform,Cloud Access Security,Cloud High Performance Computing and Cloud Infrastructure), By Service (SaaS,PaaS andIaaS), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises andSmall& Medium Size Enterprises), By Industry (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare,Retail,Government,Aerospace & Defence,IT & Telecommunication),By Region – Forecast to 2023

Introduction

Cloud computing enables the provision of cloud computing services such as storage, servers, networking, analytics, and intelligence among others over the Internet via cloud. The companies offering cloud computing services constitute cloud service providers. There are three different types of cloud deployment models?public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud services that are offered over a network which is open for public use are covered under the public cloud services.

A public cloud is defined as a cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources available such as virtual machines (VMs), applications, and storage services to the general public over the Internet. It is available as a free or pay-per-usage model service. The public cloud market is projected to generate the highest revenue in the near future. The major revenue is expected to come from infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). The major factors driving the public cloud market includes the adoption of public cloud services that save a significant part of their budgets and offer other benefits such as better control over data, information assets, and users.

The major drivers for the public cloud service market are various benefits of cloud technologies. The public cloud services may be offered free or on a pay-per-usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost-effective models, and reliability among others. Public cloud service market also includes professional, consulting, support, design, maintenance, and integration services. However, issues associated with data security, data compliance, and data residency may hamper the market in the forecast period.

The global public cloud market is expected to grow at 22.78% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 61.66% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 20.17% and 11.73% market shares respectively. Owing to the increasing number of small and large-sized enterprises where the adoption of cloud computing services is gaining pace across various industry verticals is fueling the market growth in the region.

The global public cloud market has been segmented based on cloud computing, service, organization size, industry, and region.

On the basis of cloud computing, the market has been segmented into cloud billing, cloud communication platform, cloud access security, cloud high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Under cloud computing, the cloud infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period. Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 181.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.22%. whereas, based on industry, BFSI accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 63.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.44%.

The global public cloud market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.78% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global public cloud market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com., and Fujitsu Limited.

Global Public Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public cloud market for the next six years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global public cloud market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of cloud computing, service, organization size, industry vertical, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research and developments in the public cloud market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Cloud Solution Providers

> MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

> System Integrators

> Government Organizations

Key Findings

> The global public cloud market is expected to reach USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023

> Based on cloud computing, cloud infrastructure accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period

> Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%

> Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global public cloud market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Regional and Country Analysis of Public Cloud Market Estimation and Forecast

The global public cloud market was led by North America and occupied 61.66% of the total market share in 2016. Europe held the second position in the global public cloud market globally by occupying 20.17% of the total market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a 25.42% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 6.44% market share in 2016.

The report on the global public cloud market also covers the following countries for country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

