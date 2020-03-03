Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2019 – Analysis and Forecast , till 2024
Global Radiation Dose Management Market industry is poised to raise USD 2666.5 million by 2025. Rising concerns over radiation exposure would increase the demand and adoption of radiation dose management solutions and services. For Instance: As per the Kaiser Health Organization, CT Scans, X-rays and PET scans use ionizing radiation which can cause cancer and damage DNA. Also, the National Cancer Institute estimated that additional risk of developing fatal cancer from a scan is around 1 in 2,000 with 1 in 5 deaths due to cancer. Additionally, NCI and Columbia University reported that nearly 2% of cancer i.e. 15000 deaths and 29,000 cases are caused by CT Scans. The Institute of Medicine found that one factor that is strongly related to breast cancer is radiation exposure. Thus, rising concerns over radiation exposure would accelerate the adoption and demand for radiation dose management services and solutions globally over the forecast period of 2018-2025.
Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size study, by Product & Services (Solutions and Services), Modality (Nuclear medicine, Computed tomography, radiography & Mammography, and fluoroscopy and interventional imaging), End-user (hospitals, ambulatory Care settings, and research Institutions and Academic Medical Centres) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Key Players:
Bayer AG
GE Healthcare
Sectra AB
Pacshealth, LLC
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Bracco Imaging S.P.A.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Qaelum N.V.
Novarad Corporation
Segments for the study:
By Products & Services:
Solutions
o Integrated solutions
o Standalone solution
Services
o Consulting services
o Support and maintenance services
o Implementation and integration services
o Education and training services
By Modality:
Nuclear medicine
Computed tomography
Radiography and mammography
Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging
By End-users:
Hospitals
Ambulatory care settings
Research institutions and Academic medical centers
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Rest of the World
