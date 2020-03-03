Global Rotary Friction Welding Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, till 2024

Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

Rotary Friction Welding most popular type of friction welding and used for parts where at least one piece is rotationally-symmetrical such as tube or bar.

As the technology of Rotary Friction Welding Machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Rotary Friction Welding Machine market. The high-end rotary friction welding machine was mainly produced in Japan, Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

Considering the truth that manufacturing of rotary friction welding machine is highly Technology-Intensive, so it is a wise decision for a new company which only has money while lack of professional R&D team and core technologies to keep calm when has a plan to enter this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rotary Friction Welding market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rotary Friction Welding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rotary Friction Welding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Rotary Friction Welding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thompsom(KUKA)

MTI

H&B OMEGA Europa

Nitto Seiki

Izumi Machine

ETA

U-Jin Tech

Sakae Industries

Gatwick

YUAN YU

An Gen Machine

Jiangsu RCM Co.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rotary Friction Welding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rotary Friction Welding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rotary Friction Welding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rotary Friction Welding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rotary Friction Welding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

