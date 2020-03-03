Global SAR Measurement Systems Market will reach US$ 46 million by 2024 | Recent Research

Specific absorption rate (SAR) Measurement System is designed to measure electromagnetic fields and calculated SAR over a customer-specified frequency range.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in SAR Measurement System market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for SAR Measurement System in 2017.

In the industry, SPEAG profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Microwave Vision Group and ART-Fi ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 48.67%, 32.12% and 11.63% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of SAR Measurement System, including Traditional SAR Measurement System and Fast SAR Measurement System. And Traditional SAR Measurement System is the main type for SAR Measurement System, and the Traditional SAR Measurement System reached a sales volume of approximately 80 Unit in 2017, with 57.14% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the SAR Measurement Systems market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SAR Measurement Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SAR Measurement Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the SAR Measurement Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Traditional SAR Measurement System

Fast SAR Measurement System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Test Labs

Wireless Companies

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SPEAG

Microwave Vision Group

ART-Fi

IndexSAR

TDK RF Solutions Inc.

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SAR Measurement Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of SAR Measurement Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SAR Measurement Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SAR Measurement Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SAR Measurement Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

