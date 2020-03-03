Global Sensor Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% by 2023 | Latest Study

Global Sensor Market, By Product Type (Radar Sensors, Optical Sensors, Biosensors, Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Level Sensors, Motion & Position Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Others), By Component (Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs), Digital to Analog Converters (DACs), Transceivers, Amplifiers, Microcontrollers, Others), By Technology (CMOS, MEMS, NEMS), By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Forecast 2023

Market analysis

Sophisticated devices and its development has helped to respond and detect to various optical and electrical signals through the help of the sensors which could easily convert different physical parameters including humidity, temperature, speed and others into measurable electrical signals. The increasing adoption of the sensors in different consumer electronics, medical devices and automation industries has led to the growth of the global sensors market. In any case, complexities and unwavering quality issues related with the arrangement of sensors in System on Chip (SoC) and higher expenses of good quality sensors are probably going to hinder the development of the global sensor market. The global sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period of 2018-2023 by reaching the value of USD 222.67 Bn by 2023.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19330

Market segmentation

Based on its type, the global sensor market is classified as radar, touch, optical, pressure, biosensors, level, motion and position, image, proximity, temperature, humidity sensors and others. On the basis of its component, the market is bifurcated into amplifiers, transceivers, ADCs, DACs, microcontrollers and others. Based on its technology, the market is classified as CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, others. By vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global sensor market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Robert Bosch GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., are some of the major players in the global sensor market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Penetration of Temperature and Proximity Sensors in Advanced and Portable Healthcare Equipment

4.2.2 Adoption of Motion and Position Sensors in Industrial Automation

4.2.3 Proliferation of Smart Homes

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Scalability and Reliability Issues in Deployment of Sensors in System on Chip (SoC)

4.3.2 Restraint Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Integration of Interaction Sensors in Various Consumer Electronic Devices and Industrial Equipment

4.4.2 Opportunity for Smart Sensors in Industrial Hygiene

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.1.3 System Integrators/Assemblers

5.1.4 Distributors & Retailers

5.1.5 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Radar Sensors

6.1.2 Optical Sensors

6.1.3 Biosensors

6.1.4 Touch Sensors

6.1.5 Image Sensors

6.1.6 Pressure Sensors

6.1.7 Temperature Sensors

6.1.8 Proximity Sensors

6.1.9 Level Sensors

6.1.10 Motion & Position Sensors

6.1.11 Humidity Sensors

6.1.12 Other Sensors

7 Global Sensor Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs)

7.1.2 Digital to Analog Converters (DACs)

7.1.3 Transceivers

7.1.4 Amplifiers

7.1.5 Microcontrollers

7.1.6 Others

8 Global Sensor Market, By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 CMOS

8.1.2 MEMS

8.1.3 NEMS

8.1.4 Others

9 Global Sensor Market, By Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Consumer Electronics

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19330

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]