Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market Forecasts till 2024 scrutinized in a new Market Research Report | Report Ocean Published

A softgel is an oral dosage form for medicine similar to capsules. They consist of a gelatin based shell surrounding a liquid fill. Softgel shells are a combination of gelatin, water, opacifier and a plasticiser such as glycerin or sorbitol.

Softgel manufacturing equipment includes a line of machines that produce softgel, such as soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices.

Softgel manufacturing equipment main includes soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices. Soft capsule encapsulation machine is the most expensive type which takes up about 65.73 % of the total cost in 2017.

Softgel Manufacturing Equipment has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements and others. And Health Supplements was the most widely used area which took up about 63.41% of the global total in 2017.

Korea is the largest countries of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Korea market took up about 42.05% of the global market in 2017, while Europe and Japan were about 21.61%, 14.01%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Softgel Manufacturing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Softgel Manufacturing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Soft Capsule Encapsulation Machines

Soft Capsule Drying Systems

Other Auxiliary Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Changsung

SKY

Technophar

Pharmagel

GIC Engineering

Sankyo

Kamata

Bochang

Tooltronics

Long March Tianmin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Softgel Manufacturing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

