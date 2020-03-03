Global Solenoid Valves Market – Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Global Solenoid Valves Market, By Type (2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way), By Component (Brass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic), Operating Type (Direct, Semi-direct, Indirect), End User (chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages)- Forecast 2027

Market Analysis

The solenoid valves are mainly designed for withstanding the corrosive and humid environments. It is also capable of performing at extreme temperatures. Due to these, solenoid valves are progressively being utilized in food preparing industry. They are commonly made of stainless steel components. The valves utilized in the food industry come in two distinct variations, to be specific, utility service valves and direct contact valves. The direct contact valves are those that come in direct contact with the food items and are safe from corrosion, in nature. Utility service valves, do not come in direct contact with the food materials, and are regularly utilized for taking care of substances, for example, steam, water, and other non-sustenance related products. The global solenoid valves market is expected to reach the value of USD 4.6 Billion by the year 2027, by growing at 3.3% of CAGR between the years 2016 and 2027.

Solenoid valves are mainly utilized for the purpose of fluid control and automation, but with the gradual shift towards the renewable resources of energy like sun, air, water, for power generation process, there has been an expansion in the global solenoid valves market growth. The shift towards the hydrogen energy, solar thermal power plants, and geothermal energy processes are the major reasons that are accentuating the growth of solenoid valves market.

Market Segmentation

Solenoid valves market has been categorized into ype, operating type, body material, regional analysis and end user industry. The type segment is segmented into 2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way and others. Based on its operating type, the global solenoid valves market is classified into direct, semi-direct, indirect, and others. On the basis of its body material, the global market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic body, brass body, aluminum body, and others. Again on the basis of its end user industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, power generation, waste & wastewater, automotive, medical, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19425

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global solenoid valves market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global solenoid valves market include companies like Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Asco Valve, Inc. (U.S.), IMI PLC (England), SMC Corporation (Japan), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Christian B?rkert GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), OMEGA Engineering (U.S.), GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Lee Company (U.S.), Rotex Controls B.V (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (U.S.), Cla-Val (U.S.), Hansen Technologies (U.S.), Aira Euro Automation Pvt. Ltd (India), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Increasing adoption of solenoid valves in food & beverages industry

2.1.2 Shift to renewable sources for power generation

2.1.3 Development of application specific solenoid valves

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Compatibility and technical issues

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing demand in wastewater treatment industries

2.4 Supply Chain Analysis

2.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 2 Way

3.2.2 3 Way

3.2.3 4 Way

3.2.4 5 Way

3.2.5 Others

4 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Body Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-Segment

4.2.1 Brass Body

4.2.2 Stainless Steel

4.2.3 Aluminum Body

4.2.4 Plastic Body

4.2.5 Others

5 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Operating Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sub-Segment

5.2.1 Direct

5.2.2 Indirect

5.2.3 Semi-direct

5.2.4 Others

6 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sub-Segment

6.2.1 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.2.2 Oil & Gas

6.2.3 Food & Beverages

6.2.4 Waste & Wastewater

6.2.5 Power Generation

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19425

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]