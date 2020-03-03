Global Surgical Retractors Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Surgical Retractors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Surgical retractors are hand-held surgical instruments which are actively used by the surgeon during the surgical procedure. Surgical retractors are also referred as a surgical detractor. This is simple steel tool which has curvy or angled blade at one end with a handle to hold it comfortably. Surgical retractors are used to separate the edges of surgical incision or wounds, moreover, it is also used to hold the back of tissue or organ. These instruments are used manually or by robotic method to perform the surgical procedure. Besides handheld, the surgical retractor is also of self-retaining type. These instruments are available with different shapes, size, and style in the market for different surgeries. The surgeon needs to choose the appropriate retractor according to the need of surgery. For example, hand cranked surgical retractor is used for rib surgery and thoracic retractor are used for thoracic surgeries. Both reusable, as well as disposable surgical retractor, are available in the market.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic disease have upsurge the number of surgical procedure globally which is the primary factor driving the growth of surgical retractor market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population have also raised the number reconstructive and minimally invasive surgical procedures which will boost the growth of surgical retractor market. The rise in surgical procedures globally have increased the demand for surgical instruments which will increase the revenue growth of surgical retractor over the forecast period. Stringent regulation by FDA for the approval of surgical equipment will hamper the growth of this market. Low reimbursement scenario for the surgical procedure and lack of skilled professional in less developed economies will restrain the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The global Surgical Retractors market is classified on the basis of product type, usage, end user and geography.

Based on product type, surgical retractors market is segmented into following

Abdominal Retractor

Finger Retractor

Nerve Retractor

Orthopedic Retractor

Rectal Retractor

Thoracic Retractor

Ribbon Retractor

Self-retaining Retractor

Other

Based on usage, surgical retractors market is segmented into following

Reusable

Disposable

Based on end user, surgical retractors market is segmented into following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgicals Centers

Specialized Clinics

The surgical retractor markets are expected to gain substantial growth over the forecast period due to rise in the number of surgical procedures throughout the globe. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 4,511 surgical procedures are performed per 100,000 population in 2012. The surgical retractors markets are classified on the basis of product types, usage, and end user. There are variety of surgical retractors are available in the market such as abdominal retractors, finger retractor, nerve retractor, orthopedic retractor, rectal retractor, ribbon retractor, thoracic retractor and self-retaining retractor. By usage, surgical retractors are of two type viz. reusable and disposable. Reusable retractors are expected to gain the greater market value share than disposable retractor. By end user, surgical retractor market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics. Among all end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, surgical retractor market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the surgical retractors market due to the advent of new technologies and favorable reimbursement scenario for surgical procedures in this region. This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The rise in the number of plastics surgeons and favorable regulatory framework are the factors driving the growth of surgical retractors market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market around the globe due rising medical tourism in the countries such as India and China. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are expected to gain least market share owing to lack of availability of skilled professional and less reimbursement scenario.

Some of the key players across the value chain of surgical retractors market are Aesculap, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., BR Surgical, Centurion Medical Products, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Cooper Surgical, Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic PLC and Olympus America Inc.

