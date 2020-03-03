Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-testosterone-replacement-therapy-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market status and forecast, categorizes the global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a class of hormone replacement therapy in which androgens, often testosterone, are replaced. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is an FDA-approved medical treatment for men of any age who have low testosterone, a hormone necessary for male sexual development.
Testosterone deficiency, also referred to as hypogonadism, is a common problem among men aged between 40 and 79 years, with some studies stating that nearly 30% of all men worldwide are affected by hypogonadism. As the incidence of testosterone deficiency increases, it is expected that the demand for TRT will also show a simultaneous increase.
The global average price of testosterone replacement therapy is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 34.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of testosterone replacement therapy includes gels, injections, patches and other types, and the proportion of gels in 2016 is about 72%.
Testosterone replacement therapy is widely sold in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of testosterone replacement therapy is sold in clinics, and the consumption proportion is about 43%.
North America region is the largest supplier of testosterone replacement therapy, with a production market share nearly 86% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Testosterone Replacement Therapy, enjoying production market share nearly 9.9% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 83% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%.
Market competition is intense. AbbVie, Endo International, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Actavis (Allergan)
Bayer, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The top five players together held about 80% of the market in the same year and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market is valued at 1820 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -4.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
AbbVie
Endo International
Eli lilly
Pfizer
Actavis (Allergan)
Bayer
Novartis
Teva
Mylan
Upsher-Smith
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Kyowa Kirin
Acerus Pharmaceuticals
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Gels
Injections
Patches
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Testosterone Replacement Therapy sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Testosterone Replacement Therapy manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testosterone Replacement Therapy are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Manufacturers
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Testosterone Replacement Therapy market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-testosterone-replacement-therapy-market-research-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com