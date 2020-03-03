Global Transdermal Drug Patches Sales Market Report 2018
the Global Transdermal Drug Patches Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Transdermal Drug Patches Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Transdermal Drug Patches market status and forecast, categorizes the global Transdermal Drug Patches market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
A transdermal drug patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Transdermal patches are presently being marketed which can be worn anywhere from as little as eight hours to as long as seven days, depending on their therapeutic indication.
Transdermal drug patches production has relatively high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA transdermal drug patches industry. The main market players are Noven, Mylan, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. The production of transdermal drug patches will increase to 477482 K Units in 2016 from 340530 K Units in 2011 with average growth rate of 7.00%. USA transdermal drug patches capacity utilization rate remained at around 76.86% in 2015.
Transdermal drug patches mainly has some types, which include fentanyl transdermal patch, nicotine transdermal patch, buprenorphine transdermal patch, clonidine transdermal patch and oxybutynin transdermal patch. With medical effect of transdermal drug patches, the downstream application industries will need more transdermal drug patches products.
The major raw materials for transdermal drug patches are scopolamine, clonidine, nitroglycerin, isosorbide dinitrate, estradiol, norethindrone acetate and fentanyl, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of transdermal drug patches, and then impact the price of transdermal drug patches. The production cost of transdermal drug patches is also an important factor which could impact the price of transdermal drug patches. The transdermal drug patches manufacturers are trying to produce many more types of transdermal drug patches for other different diseases.
The major players covered in this report
Noven
Mylan
Novartis
Johnson & Johnson
Agile Therapeutics
Teikoku Pharma USA
Immune Pharmaceuticals
Hercon Pharmaceuticals
Pocono
DURECT Corporation
Xel Pharmaceuticals
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fentanyl Transdermal Patch
Nicotine Transdermal Patch
Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch
Clonidine Transdermal Patch
Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Used for Hypertension
Used for Contraception
Used for Analgesia
Used for Smoking Cessation
Used for Angina
Used for Hormone Replacement
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Transdermal Drug Patches sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Transdermal Drug Patches players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transdermal Drug Patches are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
