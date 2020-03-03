Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Research Report by Product Type (Off-line/standby, Line-interactive, Online/double-conversion, and Others), Application (Telecommunication, Data Centre, Data Center, Medical, Industrial, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW)-Global Forecast to 2025



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) has developed as an exceedingly applicable innovation in the modern world. A few variables can be credited to the accomplishment of UPS. The mechanical bloom in nations, for example, Brazil, China, Mexico and India has made a good business atmosphere for the power and energy industry and its sub-segments. Today, energy is seen as a key to the technological development, particularly for nations which intensely depend on their mechanical yield. This makes UPS an imperative innovation. UPS frameworks guarantee producing offices keep running in full throttle, maintaining a strategic distance from any downtime. Organizations keep on looking for better solutions for power supply management, which is making the UPS market grow quickly. In 2017, the worldwide market for UPS remained at USD 7,225.7 Mn and is probably going to show a better than expected development in the following years.



The global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is segmented on the basis of its product type, application and regional analysis. Based on its product type, the market is classified into line-interactive, offline or standby, online/ double conversion. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented as data center, telecommunication, marine, industrial, medical, and others.



Geographically, the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.



Schneider Electric, Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., PowerMan, Guangdong Zhicheng Champion Group Co. Ltd, S&C Electric Company, HongBao Electric Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Active Power Inc., Beijing Dynamic Power Co. Ltd., Jiangsu EKSI Electrical Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,are some of the major players in the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Need for high-quality, efficient UPS for continuous power supply

5.2.2 Advancement in self-diagnostic features

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Challenge

5.3.1 High maintenance cost

5.4 Market Trend

5.4.1 Modular technology-based UPS for Datacenters

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Product-Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Off-line/standby

7.1.2 Line-interactive

7.1.3 Online/double-conversion

8 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Output

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 AC to AC

8.1.2 AC to DC

8.1.3 DC to DC

9 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Power Rating

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Up to 500 VA (0.5 kVA)

9.1.2 500.1 VA-1 kVA

9.1.3 2-20 kVA

9.1.4 21-50 kVA

9.1.5 51-200 kVA

9.1.6 201-500 kVA

10 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Application

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Telecommunication

10.1.2 Data Center

10.1.3 Medical

10.1.4 Industrial

10.1.5 Marine

10.1.6 Others

11 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Region

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Products Offered

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Strategies

13.2 Eaton Corporation

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financial Overview

13.2.3 Products Offered

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Key Developments

13.2.6 Key Strategy

13.3 Emerson Electric Co.

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Financial Overview

13.3.3 Products Offered

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Strategies

13.4 S&C Electric Company

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Products offered

13.4.3 Key Developments

13.5 ABB

13.5.1 Company Overview

Continue…

