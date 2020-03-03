Global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, global market of Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 37.5%. In 2017, global revenue of Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) is nearly 318 M USD; the actual production is about 124 MW.
The major players in global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market include
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Rongke Power
UniEnergy Technologies
redT Energy
Vionx Energy
Big Pawer
Australian Vanadium
Golden Energy Fuel Cell
H2, Inc.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Others
On the basis of product, the Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market is primarily split into
Carbon Paper Electrode
Graphite Felt Electrode
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Large-Scale Energy Storage
Uninterruptible Power Supply
Others
