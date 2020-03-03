Graphitized Cathode Block Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024

A cathode block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminium reduction cells. High quality cathode blocks contribute to improving efﬁciency of aluminium smelting that consumes vast amounts of electricity.

Scope of the Report:

A Graphitized Cathode Block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminum reduction cells. It has the properties of superior electrical and thermal conductivity, high chemical and bulk stability, as well as high strength in electrolysis under high temperature.

Graphitized Cathode Block can mainly be divided into two types, Bottom Block and Side Block. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used. Bottom block is the most widely used one. In 2018, 52.85 K MT Graphitic Graphitized Cathode Block was consumed.

The worldwide market for Graphitized Cathode Block is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 258.4 million US$ in 2024, from 222.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Graphitized Cathode Block in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SGL Group

Carbone Savoie

SEC Carbon

ENERGOPROM GROUP

Elkem

Chalco

Wanji Holding Group Graphite Product

Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bottom Block

Side Block

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

300 KA

