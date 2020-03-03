Hay Tools Market by Industry chain,manufacturing process, cost structure by 2026

Hay Tools Market – Overview

A hay tool is an agricultural equipment that is utilized to cut, spread, and prepare hay in order to store and transport it. Hay tools utilized to cut the hay employ a tractor for movement. The tractor cuts and collects the hay. Once the hay is dried, hay balers are utilized to make bales or rolls of the hay, which are more comfortable to handle and transport.

Hay Tools Market – Drivers and Restraints

Unavailability of labor and increased adoption of machines for farming are fueling the demand for hay tools across the globe. Hay tools significantly reduce human effort and lead to a marginal rise in production. Consequently, farmers prefer to utilize a hay tool. Increased animal breeding in order to meet the rising demand for meat, wool, and milk is fueling the demand for hay and subsequently for hay tools.

Major restraint to the expansion of global hay tools market is limited areas producing hay. Hay is not produced across all regions. There are several countries where hay is produced and hence, the demand for hay tools is limited.

Hay Tools Market – Segmentation

The global hay tools market can be segmented based on application, power source, and region. In terms of application, the global hay tools market can be bifurcated as hay cutter and hay baler. Hay cutter are utilized to cut the hay, while the hay baler is used to make large rolls or squares of the hay for ease of transportation. Hay cutter organizes the hay in swathes. Once the hay is dried, the hay baler picks the hay from the ground and transforms it into bales with the help of two rolling bars.

In terms of power source, the global hay tools market can be divided into three segments. Consumer demand for electric powered equipment and vehicles is rising primarily due to government support and raised awareness among consumers. Moreover, lower life cycle cost, increased battery performance, and increasing fuel prices are boosting the demand for electrified machinery. Thus, the electric powered hay tools segment is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period.

Geographically the global hay tools market can be segmented into five regions. North America produces a significant amount of hay, with North Dakota, Texas, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Louisiana accounting for a prominent share of the hay production in the U.S. Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are major consumers of hay. Large dairy industry and animal breeding across the countries mentioned above are fueling the demand for hay across the globe, which in turn is fueling the demand for hay tools. Favorable conditions for hay across North America and increased preference for mechanized farming led North America to hold a major share of the global hay tools market, in terms of revenue.

Hay Tools Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global hay tools market are New Hlland Agriculture, Deere & Company, Case IH, Vermeer Corporation, Earth Tools, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Mutton Power Equipment, KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC., KRONE UK Ltd, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and Kverneland AS.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.