Healthcare Information Systems Market 2024 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast

Healthcare Information Systems Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2016-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Healthcare Information Systems industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Healthcare Information Systems market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The purpose of health care information systems is to manage the information that health care professionals need to perform their job effectively and efficiently.

Health care information systems automates administrative, financial, and patient care activities of hospitals, produces extensive management reports, operational statistics, and provides a powerful query module. health care information systems provides benefits such as easy access to patient data, reduces scope of error, increases security, provides better cost control, and improved efficiency.

The market for health care information systems is expected to grow at a double-digit figure during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024 and shall be driven by factors such as reduction in overall healthcare cost of personal, easy access of data to healthcare professionals, reduction in errors and riddance of time and efforts spent on overall procedures.

Global Healthcare Information Systems Market: Scope of the Study

This report on the global health care information systems market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of infrastructural facilities by major and small health care IT players, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the global health care information systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, drug development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Healthcare Information Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on application type, the global health care information systems market has been segmented into hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, medical imaging information system and revenue cycle management. The hospital information systems market is further segmented into electronic health record, electronic medical record, real-time healthcare, patient engagement solutions, population health management and others.

Pharmacy information systems market is further categorized into prescription management, automated dispensing systems, inventory management and others. Medical imaging information systems market is further segmented into radiology information systems (RIS), monitoring analysis software, picture archiving & communication systems (PACS) and others. Hospital information system is the most promising segment of health care information systems market.

In terms of deployment the healthcare information systems market is segmented into web based, on premise and cloud based. The web based segment is expected to gather significant revenue during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. On the basis of component the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The software segment is projected to gather highest market revenue during the forecast period increasing demand for data analysis and management. Major end-users of health care information systems include hospitals, diagnostics centres, academic and research institution and others.

Global Healthcare Information Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global health care information systems market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further segmented by major countries. A global overview has been provided, and the North America region has been analyzed in depth at country as well as application, component, deployment and end-user segment level. The countries in North America section include the U.S. and Canada. The regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been briefly profiled at country level.

The countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, and South Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the health care information systems market. The report also profiles major players in the health care information systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., and Medidata Solutions, Inc. GE Healthcare, Agfa- Gevaert, Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

