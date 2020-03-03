Herbicides Market – Global Industry Research Report 2017 – 2025

Global Herbicides Market: Overview

Herbicides are the weed killers, employed to restrict the growth of weeds in the planted crop area. Herbicides interfere with the growth hormones, in the weeds, thereby blocking their growth, which eventually leads to the death of weeds. Some of the majorly consumed herbicides include glyphosate, atrazine, dicamba, 2,4-D etc. Europe dominated the herbicide market in terms of revenue, and is likely to do the same during the period of forecast. However, the preference of the users in Europe, has been shifting towards bio-based products, as a result of increasing awareness about health & environmental hazards of synthetic agrochemicals. Due to this, the region is anticipated to witness a decline in its market share during the forecast period. Usage of glyphosate was dominant in the market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the period of forecast.

Need to increase the agricultural productivity, is one of the major factors driving the growth of herbicide market. Glyphosate is the dominant segment majorly used in all the regions across the globe. The use of herbicides was widely witnessed in cereals & grains segment in most of the regions. Both, glyphosate and the cereals & grains segment are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period with the highest CAGR.

Global Herbicides Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for herbicides market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global herbicides market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for herbicides market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the herbicides market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global herbicides market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the herbicides market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the actual market size of herbicides for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of herbicides has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Kilo tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, and application of herbicides. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global Herbicides Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global herbicides market by segmenting it in terms of product, and application. In terms of product, herbicides are classified as acetochlor, 2,4-d, glyphosate, atrazine, and others. In terms of application, it is segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, others (nursery, turf, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for herbicides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Herbicides Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Herbicides Market: Competitive Analysis

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global herbicides market. Key players in the herbicides market are Agrium Inc., Syngenta International Ag, Bayer Ag, BASF SE, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Monsanto Company, FMC Corporation etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global Herbicides market has been segmented as follows:

Herbicides Market: By product

– Acetochlor

– 2,4-D

– Glyphosate

– Atrazine

– Others

Herbicides Market: By application

– Oilseeds & pulses

– Cereals & grains

– Fruits & vegetables

– Others (Nurseries, Turf etc.)

Herbicides Market: Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

