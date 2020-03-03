Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Horizontal Portals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Portal is a point of access to information, people and other business functions addressing the customers, clients, business activities and employees.

Horizontal portal is a peculiar type of enterprise portal which is adopted by several business firms of same business type to access a range of enterprise function through various types of network such as LAN, MAN and WAN. Horizontal Portals are used to optimize connections between people, information and application, so that user can navigate and access content. It also offers dynamic personalization of application. As a type of solution horizontal portals are software or services to manage wide range of purposes.

Global Horizontal Portals Market: Drivers and Challenges

There is an increasing need to portals and digital engagement technologies, owing to the growing awareness of digitization among the youth and emerging economies. Hence, driving the growth of global horizontal portal market.

However, high initial cost and sophisticated user design of horizontal portals is hindering the growth in revenue of global horizontal portal market. Ensuring secure and contextual access to the horizontal portal is one of the major challenges faced, which restraints the adoption negatively impacting the growth of global horizontal portal market.

Global Horizontal Portals Market: Segmentation

Global horizontal portals market can be segmented into type of solution, application industry and regions.

On the basis of solution type, global horizontal portals market can be segmented into software and services.

On the basis of application industry, global horizontal portals market can be segmented into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, military, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Global Horizontal Portals Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global horizontal portals market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe horizontal portal market have high penetration of horizontal portals among the various enterprises. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan have potential in the forecast period, owing to the digitization in the region. The customers are preferring customized horizontal portals over the standardized ones. With growing number of small and medium enterprise in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China adoption of horizontal portals is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Global Horizontal Portals Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global horizontal portals market include Liferay Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Backbase, Hippo B.V., Episerver, Jahia Solutions Group SA, Kentico Software and Salesforce.com, Inc. and Sitecore

