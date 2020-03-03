Ice Skates Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate by 2025

Ice skates are boots with blades attached to their soles. These boots are used to help the bearer propel across a sheet of ice. Ice skates were developed to travel on frozen surfaces by people residing in the cold regions of Europe. Earlier, ice skates were manufactured from horse, ox, or deer bones and the boots were attached to the feet of the skater with leather straps. Modern skates are available in different varieties depending upon the nature of the requirements and as per the skating activity.

Presently, ice skates are majorly used for sport, art, and leisure, whereas earlier they were employed as a means of locomotion. Ice skates have undergone tremendous technological and technical evolution in terms of design and manufacturing. The popularity of ice skating is a key reason that is fuelling the ice skates market. Evolution of the sport of ice skating, domestically and internationally, has added to the pool of ice skaters. Regions which experience snowfall host ice skating events and competitions. Such activities lead to the adoption of ice skates. Ice skating is also popular in shopping malls and ice skating arenas where an icy area is created artificially for the purpose of ice skating. Ice skates are available in varied designs, features, and models.

Demand for ice skates has increased significantly across the globe. Sports is the most prominent end-user of ice skates. Ice skating competitions is another major factor driving the demand for ice skates. Demand for both outdoor and indoor ice skating has risen in recent times, and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Manufacturers of ice skates focus on designing and manufacturing attractive and sturdy ice skates. Ice skates are manufactured and designed as per their area of application. Figure skates consists of a boot and a blade which is attached with screws to the sole of the boot. This type of skates are used by figure skaters. Hockey and bandy skates are used to play ice hockey. Racing skates are used for speed skating on arenas an ice rink. Touring and recreational skates are used for leisure purposes. Europe witnesses a high demand for ice skates as the region experiences snowfall for a longer duration of the year as compared to the other regions of the world. Ice skates are used in artificially created skating arenas in regions that do not experience snowfall.

The ice skates market can be segmented based on type and region. In terms of type, the ice skates market is classified as figure skates, hockey skates, bandy skates, racing skates, touring skates, recreational skates, and double runner. Based on region, the ice skates market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The report also provides country level analysis for each of the segments. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, The U.K., China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are included in the market study of ice skates.

The ice skate market is inclusive of a large number of regional and international players. The presence of a large number of players offers customers a wide range of choice. There exists a moderate to intense level of competition amongst the market players due to a large number of player operating in the ice skates market. Some of the key players operating in the ice skates market include CCM, BAUER Hockey, LLC., STX, Mylec, Easton Hockey, GRAF, Warrior, Eagle Hockey, Alanic International, GY Sports, Sinisalo, and Owayo.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.